CNN Legal Analyst Proclaims Highland Park Shooting a ‘Shocking Failure of the Illinois Red Flag Law’

CNN legal analyst Paul Callan blasted Monday’s mass shooting at the July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park as a “shocking failure of the Illinois red flag law.”

Seven people were killed and at least 24 others were injured when 22-year-old Robert Crimo opened fire. He was apprehended on Monday following an hours-long manhunt. He was charged on Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder with other charges pending.

Law enforcement has revealed that Crimo had two run-ins with police in 2019 that included having 16 knives, a dagger, and sword confiscated. In December, 2019, Crimo’s father sponsored his son’s application for a Firearm Owners Identification, or FOID, Card.

In light of the shooting and Crimo having passed four background checks, Callan, appearing on CNN Newsroom on Wednesday, said, “This is a shocking failure of the Illinois red flag law.”

He continued:

It’s also a shocking failure, I think, of police officials in Highland Park, Illinois. It’s a very affluent town of 30,000 people. I think they have 59 police officers on the force and I can tell you … most affluent towns in America, the police chief would know if a kid with a tattoo on his face who’s attempted to commit suicide and subsequently threatened to kill every member of his family, the police chief would know if that kid had a permit to get a weapon. And there was a tremendous failure here that this wasn’t picked up on, and we’ve got a lot of fatalities as a result of that.

