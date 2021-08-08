CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his pandemic leadership and comments he recently made about covid-19.

Coronavirus cases have been rising across the United States, and there has been a notable surge in Florida.

DeSantis, who has been in a back-and-forth with the Biden administration, recently said, “You have some politicians that say, ‘I am going to eliminate the virus, I will defeat it.’ Unfortunately, government can’t just end it. You know, we still have 1918 flu floating around… If government could just end it, then people wouldn’t even need to get the treatment, ’cause you could just end it, right? You can’t. So weknew this is something that you’re going to have to live with.”

Jim Acosta played that clip for Reiner and asked, “Can you help us fact-check that?”

“Don’t get your medical advice from the governor of Florida,” Reiner responded. “First of all, there’s no 1918 flu floating around.”

He brought up DeSantis’ recent executive order blocking school mask mandates and said the viral load in Florida is so high right now, “I think that if Florida were another country, we would have to consider banning travel from Florida to the United States.”

“He needs to understand that he’s painted himself into a corner. People are dying in Florida. It’s going to get much worse. The hospitals are filling,” Reiner continued. “He has to back off a little bit. Allow localities to do the right thing, to mask up, to even close businesses down.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

