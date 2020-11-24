CNN Mocks Trump Over Thanksgiving Pardon Where He Joked About a Turkey Disputing an Election

CNN’s New Day had a laugh over a pardoning ceremony Donald Trump held for a Thanksgiving turkey years ago that now seems quite ironic for him in retrospect.

As America gets closer to the holiday feast, CNN’s John Berman took time on Tuesday to air a clip of the president when he held the White House Turkey Pardon back in 2018. This was the year where two turkeys, “Peas” and “Carrots,” were put to a vote on the White House’s website, and the winner would officially receive Trump’s pardon (even though both would be spared from the dinner table).

Trump has never been known to adjust well to the lightheartedness of the goofy tradition, and as he administered the pardon to Peas, he joked that Carrots was challenging the results of “a fair and open election.”

Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots. And I will tell you, we’ve come to a conclusion. Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you, the result did not change.

Since Trump is now disputing his defeat in the 2020 Election, Berman made Alisyn Camerota crack up as he said “He’s Carrots! People need to know, as we are playing this, he’s Carrots. He just laid out a scenario where he is now playing the part of Carrots.”

The turkey pardon kept coming up throughout the conversation as CNN political director David Chalian was also asked to react to that.

“Obviously, Donald Trump, I don’t think envisioned in that moment, two years ago, that he would actually be in that very moment two years later as he prepares to do his final Turkey Pardon,” Chalian said.

“You don’t think he was projecting?” Berman asked.

“I don’t think so,” said Chalian.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]