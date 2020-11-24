President Donald Trump declared that he “will never concede” the 2020 Election, even as his attempts to dispute the results continue to deteriorate.

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump tweeted. “We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion.'”

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

He then followed up with this proclamation about the “RIGGED ELECTION!”

Poll: 79 Percent of Trump Voters Believe ‘Election Was Stolen‘ https://t.co/PmMBmt05AI via @BreitbartNews They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard. Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filled. RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

The General Services Administration announced on Monday that they were green-lighting the presidential transition process, which will initialize the formation of President-Elect Joe Biden’s new administration. GSA Chief Emily Murphy has been under pressure for not approving the transition process faster, but she sent out a statement defending her conduct in the aftermath of the election and insisted she was not acting under pressure from the White House. Trump then claimed he instructed Murphy to take this step despite her saying she was acting independently.

As Trump keeps up his claim that the election was corrupted by fraud, his legal crusades continue to observe setbacks, and more of his allies and fellow Republicans are acknowledging that his reelection chances are virtually hopeless. Michigan and Pennsylvania both voted to confirm Biden’s victory in their states, which comes days after Georgia did the same with their hand recount.

Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis have brushed off these troubles, even as they distance themselves from Sidney Powell after she pushed numerous Dominion conspiracy theories while she worked with them.

All of this comes after Trump accidentally said Biden “won” over a week ago, then took it back by saying “I concede NOTHING!”

