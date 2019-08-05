CNN led an interview with Congressman Ted Yoho (R-FL) by naming and shaming all of the other Republican lawmakers who refused to come on the network to talk about the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper called out various GOP politicians who declined requests to be interviewed on the fallout from the shootings — some of whom decided to speak to Fox News instead. Jim Sciutto followed up on Monday by saluting Yoho for being the only one of 50 conservative congressmen who was willing to appear on CNN’s midday show.

“I want to give credit where credit is due,” Sciutto said. “This broadcast we reached out to 50 Republican lawmakers to speak about this issue today. Forty-nine of them said no. Ted Yoho, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said yes.”

Among those who declined CNN’s request, according to the graphic presented by Scuitto, Texas lawmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, and Rep. Will Hurd, and Ohio lawmakers including Sen. Rob Portman and Rep. Jim Jordan.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com