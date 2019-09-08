Jake Tapper‘s panel this morning went off on the Trump administration even entertaining the idea of having Taliban leaders at Camp David before President Donald Trump decided to call it off.

Karen Finney said she “had to pause to see if I actually believed it, quite frankly,” saying there are certainly other places the meeting could have taken place.

Scott Jennings was a little more blunt, saying, “The thought of having these people step foot on American soil after what they did to us makes my blood boil. We’re having elections now, by the way. We have voters now in our electorate who don’t remember 9/11 the way we all remember it here. It is vital that we never forget how we all felt that day. That feeling can never leave us. The thought of bringing them here makes me very angry and I think a lot of Republicans are going to be uncomfortable with it — not that they don’t want the president to not fulfill his campaign promise on getting out, but the optics of having them on American soil.”

Abdul El-Sayed noted a serious “double standard” at play, arguing it would have been “mayhem on the right” if Obama had floated the same exact thing.

Amanda Carpenter, meanwhile, asked, “What was the plan here? How was the Taliban going to get to U.S. soil? Was U.S. aircraft going to ferry them over? Was the U.S. military going to give them a ride? And what was the purpose of this, so that President Trump could announce some kind of fake peace plan the day of 9/11 without any preconditions, without a day of ceasefire? What were they thinking?!”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com