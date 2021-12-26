CNN played a recording on Sunday of a threatening and profane voice message sent to Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).

The soundbite was played during a segment on State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash featuring Dingell and Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI).

“You goddamn old senile b*tch. You’re as old and ugly as Biden,” said the unidentified caller in the voicemail. “You ought to get the f*ck off the planet. You f*cking foul b*tch … They ought to f*ckung try you for treason, b*tch. You and every one of your scumbag f*cking friends … I hope your family dies in front of you. I pray to God, if you’ve got any children, they die in your face.”

The cuss words were bleeped.

“I’ve been getting those for a couple of years,” said Dingell following the soundbite.

“Terrible,” said Upton.

“A couple of years,” asked Bash.

“A couple of years. Ever since at Christmastime the Christmas right after John had died,” said Dingell, referring to her late husband Rep. John Dingell (D-MI), whom she succeeded in 2015. “President [Donald] Trump was in Michigan.”

“Once you’re in that Trump hate tunnel, you kind of don’t escape it,” she added. “There are a lot of good people out there who are really wonderful to me, etc. We average those several a week and, you know, we’re used to it.”

Dingell remarked that she plays the threatening and profane voicemails as “almost like a therapy,” though she cautioned that “we got to be careful not to normalize it.”

Dingell went on to say that she is not intimidated by the hateful voice messages.

“But I’m not going to not do my job,” she said. “I’m not going to go out and not be with people. I’m not going to go out and not list to them.”

Dingell then reflected on the toxicity nationwide and the shooting earlier this month at Oxford High School in her home state where four lives were taken.

“I want the American people to think about what’s happening in our country, that this kind of hate, this fear is happening in communities across the country,” she said. “You know, if you even look at the horrific shooting that killed children in our state, they were living with parents that were reflecting – he was living with parents this had some of that.”

“We need to really worry about our democracy, and find a way that you can disagree with people and do it in a civil and agreeable way,” continued Dingell. “And it real does have me very worried.”

Watch above, via CNN.

