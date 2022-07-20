CNN’s Abby Phillip Confronts Democratic Senate Nominee For Touting Support From Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo

CNN’s Abby Phillip confronted Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), the Democratic nominee in the Ohio Senate race, for running an ad featuring soundbites from Fox News hosts including Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo even though Ryan’s fellow Democrats, as Phillip put it, “say [they] are threats to democracy.”

During Tuesday’s Inside Politics With John King, Phillip asked Ryan, “I do have to ask you, you have an ad out where you’re touting the support from a bunch of conservative television hosts including Tucker Carlson and people like Maria Bartiromo, who people in your party say are threats to democracy. Why? Why is that?”

Ryan replied that the ad is to appeal to Fox News viewers in Ohio and tell them that he’s “an independent voice.”

Well, I think it’s important for Ohioans or people who just watch Fox News to know that I am an independent voice, to know that I’ve taken on Democrats, I’ve taken on Republicans, I’ve voted against Barack Obama on his trade agenda because I disagreed with it. It was bad for Ohio. And I agreed with Donald Trump on his trade agenda because it was good for Ohio. And I think it’s important for Ohioans to know that. And there’s many Ohioans that if they hear that from some of those folks on Fox News, I think it opens the door for us to have a broader conversation. People want to heal. People want an age of reconciliation and reform. And that’s really what we’re providing here. You gotta work across the aisle. I’m one of the top most bipartisan people in this Congress. We gotta move forward and we gotta find issues that we can agree on. And whoever is touting that for me, we’re going to make sure Ohioans hear about it.

Watch above, via CNN.

