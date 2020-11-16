CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota claimed on Monday that President Donald Trump’s coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas is either “dumb or dangerous” after Atlas encouraged Americans to “rise up” against Michigan’s latest coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

After CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner called Atlas “a menace” and “a libertarian who also just happens to be a doctor” who “needs to go,” Camerota responded, “Doctor, I have spent some time this morning trying to figure out any other explanation beyond dumb or dangerous.”

“There’s no other explanation,” she claimed. “Either dumb, and doesn’t know that words like that incite violence and that there was a domestic terror plot against the governor of Michigan because she tried to enforce some rules, or dangerous in that he’s on some sort of dangerous power trip and likes the idea that this would incite violence.”

“I can’t think of another explanation, and I don’t know where we go from here,” Camerota declared.

Reiner replied that Atlas “is dangerous, but he is not dumb,” concluding, “He knows exactly what he’s doing, but he’s essentially an arm of disinformation for this administration. That’s his role.”

