New York Times columnist Frank Bruni is suggesting that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner leave America for North Korea or Saudi Arabia after President Donald Trump leaves the White House.

In a Monday article titled, “Was It Worth It, Jared and Ivanka?” Bruni wrote that the pair are unlikely to stay in Washington, D.C. because “there’s nothing more pathetic than lingering at a party once the music has stopped.”

Ruling out Trump’s Florida resort Mar-a-Lago because Ivanka and Melania Trump “play together about as sweetly as Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio do,” and New Jersey because it lacks “glitz,” Bruni went on to suggest North Korea or Saudi Arabia.

“I have suggestions. North Korea, for one. Ivanka has met its ruler and been to the Demilitarized Zone. She wouldn’t have to ask for directions,” he declared. “Saudi Arabia. Jared and Prince Mohammed bin Salman are spiritual twins, conjoined by their sense of superiority.

“Russia. Yes, Russia! It would be the poetic choice, bringing the Trump family’s presidential adventure full circle,” Bruni added. He concluded that if Trump and Kushner want to move back to New York City, they “would have some explaining to do.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]