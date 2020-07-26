Tributes have poured in commemorating the life and legacy of congressman and civil rights legend John Lewis after his death this past weekend.

As the cable networks covered Lewis’ funeral procession live Sunday morning, CNN’s Bakari Sellers took a moment to criticize “hollow” words of tribute to Lewis from some notable Republicans.

Sellers spoke with Brian Stelter about the significance of what Lewis and those others marchers gave on Bloody Sunday.

He went on to say the following:

“I don’t want people to believe that the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act and Fair Housing Act were because of some legislative policy push. I don’t want them to believe it was because of some protest, per se. The reason that we were able to achieve those moments of legislative success is because of black blood that flowed through the streets, just like the black blood that flowed on… Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. And so, we have to remember there was a great cost, because freedom is not free. And the last thing I’ll say… For those individuals like the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, for Mitch McConnell — those words you’re saying about John Lewis, they ring hollow and they are empty. You cannot praise John Lewis in one hand and then be the leading cause of voter suppression and gutting the Voting Rights Act on the other hand. You know, John Lewis would always say that we’ve got to get in good trouble. And for those people right now who are patting him on the back as he’s making his way to heaven, but who do not believe in the fundamental right for us to pass a safe and secure ballot, every time we go to the ballot box, no matter where you’re from or what you look like, I think John Lewis would simply look at you and say that your words do not mean a thing.”

Sellers added that “sometimes you just need to keep John Lewis’ name out of your mouth, because he’s someone who stood on the shoulders of words like democracy… and freedom. Things that right now people who are attempting to push back on those things do not completely understand.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

