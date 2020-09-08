Following the release of the Atlantic report on President Donald Trump allegedly disparaging fallen soldiers — and follow-ups independently reporting on some key details — a number of current and former Trump administration officials have been vociferously denying it.

One former official defending the president is former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, saying Tuesday, “I’m going on the record and I’m telling you it didn’t happen.”

CNN’s Brianna Keilar called out the denials from the Trump team during a lengthy fact-check segment Tuesday afternoon.

Trump himself denied the reported comments and said there’s nobody with more respect to those who gave their lives in the military than him.

Keilar said, “He’s repeatedly disproven that going after their families including one over and over again attacking the Khans, a gold star family whose son Humayun was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq in 2004.”

“The president lacks credibility on this issue,” she continued, “and so do the relative few defending him against this story.”

After showing a clip of Sanders defending the president, Keilar said, “Sarah Sanders’ word means nothing. She has admitted she knowingly lied as press secretary and we know the list of lies with her is long. Just a few. Wrongfully saying the FBI rank and file lost confidence in James Comey when it didn’t, tweeting a doctored video, saying President Trump didn’t know about hush money payments to a porn star he allegedly had an affair with. All of these have been shown to be untrue.”

