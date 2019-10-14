CNN’s Brooke Baldwin appealed directly to President Donald Trump this afternoon to condemn the video someone made editing POTUS into that famous fight scene from Kingsman: The Secret Service, depicting him “killing the fake news.”

Baldwin spoke directly to the president, remarking that he tweets all the time and saying, “I don’t want to hear from your press secretary who says you strongly condemn the video. I want to hear from you.”

CNN is depicted in the video as one of the many Trump enemies he takes down, in addition to all the Trump political rivals featured. Baldwin continued:

“We see a lot of videos, a lot of memes, a lot of satire, I know this is the YouTube, the Twitter generation. But this is different. This is beyond the pale. There is no excusing it, no okaying it. How could anyone involved in an event like this think that this is okay?”

She read CNN’s statement calling on Trump to condemn the video before saying the edited video made her think of the horrific Charleston church shooting.

“There is no place for a video like this today in America. None,” she concluded. “Mr. President, it is now 2:49 P.M. Monday afternoon, condemn this video now.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

