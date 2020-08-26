CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta detailed a conversation he had with Dr. Anthony Fauci on The Lead Wednesday about his concerns over the news CDC recommendations with respect to testing of asymptomatic people.

Gupta noted how the task force meeting where this came up was last Thursday, and Fauci said, “I was under general anesthesia in the operating room last Thursday, was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding these new testing recommendations.”

“He went on to say, ‘I’m concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations,'” Gupta continued. “‘I’m worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact, it is.’ So, Jake, he wasn’t part of the deliberations or discussions. And this is a problem.”

A new report from CNN today quoted one federal health official as saying the directive is “coming from the top down.”

The CNN report notes how “Thursday was the same day Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the task force, was having vocal cord surgery to remove a polyp.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]