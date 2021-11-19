CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig’s reaction to Kyle Rittenhouse being acquitted on Friday: “This is our justice system at work.”

Rittenhouse faced five charges after shooting three men, killing two of them, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

“Ultimately our justice system comes down to 12 people, 12 strangers,” Honig said, before he was interrupted by CNN anchor Ana Cabrera as the judge, Bruce Schroeder, recessed the court.

“Facts and further detail on the instructions, which is the law,” Honig said when CNN resumed its analysis. “It’s also important to keep in mind the law in Wisconsin is very favorable to a defendant claiming self-defense. The prosecution has to affirmatively disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt. If the jury went back there and had some reasonable doubt, then they were to return a not guilty verdict and that it appears is what they’ve done.”

“Finally, Ana, one more important note. This is over,” he continued. “The prosecution cannot appeal. A not guilty verdict is final, so this will be the end of the state prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Watch above, via CNN.

