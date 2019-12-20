CNN’s Gloria Borger and Van Jones thought that Elizabeth Warren successfully left a mark on Pete Buttigieg during their tete-a-tete at the PBS & Politico Democratic Debate.

Borger and Jones were both on CNN’s Thursday night panel to help break down the biggest highlights of the evening. Borger noted that Warren called out Buttigieg for schmoozing with wealthy campaign donors at a recent “wine cave” fundraiser in Napa Valley, and the CNN political analyst predicted the label will stick to Buttigieg.

“I think [Warren’s] campaign knew they had to do something to shake things up a little bit because she’s going in the wrong direction in the polls,” Borger said. “So she started with Pete Buttigieg first. And now he’ll be known as the wine cave candidate, I guess, for the rest of his life.”

As the panel discussed how Buttigieg fended off attacks from Warren and Amy Klobuchar, Jones agreed that Warren successfully burned Buttigieg, even though he paid her back for it.

“Pete got put in the fire. He got punched on hard by Elizabeth Warren. And Elizabeth Warren tagged him with this wine cave thing. I think that hurts Pete. But Pete did something that nobody’s done to Elizabeth Warren effectively tonight. He said, you’re a millionaire too, I’m the only guy up here who is not a millionaire…When Elizabeth Warren comes after you, she’s tough, and she had him. She had him dead to rights with the whole wine cave thing, and he was able to punch his way out of that. So I think if you had a concern that Pete is too weak or too soft or whatever, he proved himself tonight. But I think Elizabeth Warren got him in terms of – if you look at what’s trending, Wine Cave Pete is trending.”

Watch above, via CNN.

