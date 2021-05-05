CNN’s Jamie Gangel: Kevin McCarthy ‘Very Concerned’ Jan 6. Commission Could Force Him to Testify About Call With Trump During Riot

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is concerned about being called as a witness by a commission looking into the events of January 6th, CNN reported Wednesday.

There have been calls for such a commission, and Liz Cheney has said she supports creating it.

Cheney — likely to be ousted from House GOP leadership next week for her condemnation of Donald Trump and the big lie about the election — broke with McCarthy on the scope of the commission and said, “If we minimize what happened on Jan. 6th and if we appease it, then we will be in a situation where every election cycle, you could potentially have another constitutional crisis.”

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel talked with Jake Tapper about the likely ouster of Cheney and said, “The January 6th commission is critical to what’s going on here.”

“Kevin McCarthy was not an innocent bystander to the big lie. For weeks, months, leading up to January 6th, he was talking to the president every day, a couple of times a day. Then, on January 6th, he has that critical phone call with the president where he’s pleading with him to call it off.”

And then Gangel said McCarthy is “very concerned that this January 6th commission is going to call him as a witness, under oath, and that he is going to have to talk about what happened between election day and January 6th, and that phone call with the president.”

“He does not want to do that.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

