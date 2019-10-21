CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin voiced regret on Monday for how he covered the Hillary Clinton email scandal during her failed 2016 presidential run, saying in hindsight that he “should have been talking about other issues.”

Toobin made the comments while responding to Friday’s news on the Justice Department finally concluding their investigation into the Clinton email matter and found no “systemic” effort from the former secretary of state to flout laws protecting classified information.

“This is also a story about the news media, about how much time we spent on that, and that’s something that I have felt a great deal of personal responsibility for,” Toobin told CNN’s New Day. “I talked about the e-mails here at CNN, I wrote about it in The New Yorker, and I think I paid too much attention to them and I regret that.”

“I hope a lesson is learned,” he added. “I mean, this story turns out to be … a big nothing, and we spent months on it. Hillary Clinton very likely lost the election because of it, and I think I should have been talking about other issues not about the e-mails.”

New Day co-host John Berman chimed in to point to the Ukraine scandal, where similar issues are brewing: “By the way, all the text messages between [U.S. Ambassador to the EU] Gordon Sondland and everyone else are on personal devices.”

The DOJ report quietly released at the end of last week noted that while they found violations in which classified information was “inappropriately introduced into an unclassified system in furtherance of expedience,” the individuals involved “were aware of security policies and did their best to implement them in their operations.”

“Instances of classified information being deliberately transmitted via unclassified email were the rare exception and resulted in adjudicated security violations. There was no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information,” the report states.

