CNN contributor Joe Lockhart offered a harsh assessment of Republican senators involved in the first day of the historic Senate trial for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Lockhart has some experience on this topic as the most recent White House Press Secretary to serve under an impeached president (Bill Clinton.) On Wednesday morning the lifelong Democrat blamed Republican senators for not trying to provide any material defense of Trump, but instead of choosing to play for media narrative.

His comments came after New Day aired an early morning clip of Chief Justice John Roberts admonishing both sides of the impeachment trial, House Managers and the President’s legal team, for the manner in which “they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body.”

Lockhart opened by calling the Chief Justice’s comments “aspirational,” before noting that both sides were “talking past each other.” He then hit the Republicans for “trying to provide sound bites for Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham. It’s what they did in the house.”

