CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Grills Republican James Comer for Having ‘No Evidence’ Behind Claim Chinese Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Rep. James Comer (R-KY) over his suggestion that the Chinese spy balloon first spotted last week over Montana could contain bioweapons from Wuhan.

Appearing on CNN This Morning, Collins pushed Comer, who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer on this statement multiple times, asking what evidence he had to made such a claim.

“You don’t have any evidence that this balloon contained bioweapons?” she asked.

Comer claimed his statement was simply meant as a “question” and he accused President Joe Biden and his administration of not keeping lawmakers briefed on the specifics of the situation. He then offered a series of other questions along with the bioweapon suggestion.

“What it a spy balloon?” he asked. “Was it a weather balloon like China said? What exactly did the U.S. military know about this? What did our intelligence know about this? Did they know it was even in our airspace before it got in the Alaska airspace? So it’s just a lot of questions and that was just one of the questions. For all we know, it could have bioweapons in it. They could be testing —”

“But you don’t have any evidence?” Collins asked.

“No, I didn’t. I asked a question,” Comer said.

Collins noted Comer will be part of a congressional briefing this Thursday on the balloon and asked whether he would make it clear there were no bioweapons in the balloon if that’s what is said in the briefing.

“Sure. Absolutely. But I never said it was. I said for all we know, it had bioweapons in it. We don’t know anything about the balloon,” he said, going on to accuse the Biden administration of failing to “secure the homeland,” citing both the balloon drama and the migration crisis at the southern border.

In a Friday Fox News appearance, Comer said we “know nothing” about the balloon.

“Is it bioweapons in that balloon? Did that balloon take off from Wuhan?” he asked. “We don’t know anything about that balloon.”

Watch above via CNN.

