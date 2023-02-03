GOP House Oversight Chairman Wildly Speculates Chinese Spy Balloon May Have ‘Bioweapons’ in It: Did it ‘Take Off From Wuhan?’

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News’s Harris Faulkner on Friday that he is concerned the federal government does not know what is in the Chinese spy balloon flying high over the U.S. – wildly speculating there could even be “bioweapons” in the balloon.

Faulkner welcomed Comer to the show after a very sober report from national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin on the balloon.

“What is your greatest concern as we track something that is the size of three busses now that China says was taken by wind, wind that we can’t substantiate?” Faulkner asked Comer.

“Well, I have concern this is going to be another example of the Biden administration’s weakness on the national scale,” Comer replied, adding:

I mean, you look at what happened in Afghanistan that hurt the reputation of America’s military strength. That hurt the reputation of our commander-in-chief. And now we have China clearly playing games with the United States. This balloon never should have been allowed to cross over into the, past the Pacific Coast into the continental United States — never should have happened.

“My concern is that the federal government obviously doesn’t know what’s in that balloon. Is that bioweapons, weapons in that balloon? Did that balloon take off from Wuhan? We don’t know anything about that balloon. But the fact that this balloon was slowly making its way to the United States for several days and this administration never alerted anyone about the possibility of this balloon coming up, I think it is very concerning. It’s very concerning. They didn’t shoot it out of the air before it even reached the continental United States,” Comer added.

Notably, the balloon crossed into the continental U.S. from Canada and flew over Montana – meaning the U.S. would have had to shoot it down over Canadian airspace.

“Oh, Chairman, let me stop you there. What do you mean, never alerted anyone? You mean people on Capitol Hill were not being briefed, national security briefings about this giant object in the sky?” Faulkner followed up.

“No one on the House Oversight Committee. Now, I don’t know about the Intelligence Committee with the Senate or the House, but I can tell you the overwhelming majority of the members of Congress that I’ve spoken to in the last 24 hours had no idea about this,” Comer replied, concluding:

So this administration, again, is the least transparent administration in the history of America. This is very concerning. Unless China is working with the Biden administration to help find some of those missing documents that are scattered all over the United States, then this is unacceptable and this should not be allowed. And again, another sign of weakness on the international stage by our commander in chief.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

