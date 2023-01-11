CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Biden and Trump Could ‘Both Have a Special Counsel’ Over Handling of Classified Documents

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said a special counsel could be appointed to review President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after another batch of them was found Wednesday.

NBC News reported Biden’s aides found a second batch of documents at an office once used by him after his time as vice president. The reporting came two days after CBS News confirmed classified documents were found in another Biden office at the University of Pennsylvania in November – a day before the midterm elections.

On The Lead, host Jake Tapper told his audience Attorney General Merrick Garland is “weighing whether to open a full-blown criminal investigation” over the initial batch of documents.

“We do not know who had access to these classified documents for the six years they were in that private office,” he said.

Network senior justice correspondent Evan Perez said the White House wants to see the matter resolved quickly after Biden reported the presence of the initial documents to the National Archives – which then referred the matter to the Justice Department.

“They do not want to see a special counsel in this,” he said. “They would like to see this wrapped up instead.”

Collins noted the case could become a “headache” for the White House, as it could appear “similar” to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.

“It’s still a big question even for them if this does ultimately lead to a special counsel,” Collins said. “It would be a headache for them. It would kind of make it look more similar to the Trump case because they would both have a special counsel.”

Watch above, via CNN.

