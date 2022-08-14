CNN’s Keilar Grills GOP Rep. on Trump Amplifying List of FBI Agents Involved in Mar a Lago Search: ‘How is that Not Encouraging Violence?’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar pressed Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH) for defending Donald Trump despite the former president stoking vitriol against the FBI after the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The House Intelligence Committee’s ranking Republican spoke to Keilar on State of the Union, where he faced a major interrogation over Trump’s handling of sensitive information, and whether he would scrutinize the former president as he did with Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. As the interview went on, Keilar noted that Truth Social, Trump’s social media substitute, recently issued a push alert for a Breitbart story ID’ing the FBI employees involved in the Mar a Lago search.

The story’s publication comes after an Ohio man attacked an FBI field office in Cincinnati, while Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray have been condemning increased threats toward federal law enforcement. Keilar acknowledged all of this as she asked Turner, “How is that not encouraging violence against federal law enforcement officers in this climate to identify them?”

Turner dodged the question by saying he and other Republican members of Congress condemned violence toward law enforcement. Keilar repeatedly asked if the former president should do the same, to which Turner answered, “I think always, everyone, should make it very clear that this is not an issue where violence is ever an answer.”

Turner digressed shortly after by demanding Garland “show us the goods” to justify the FBI’s execution of their search warrant. This went on with a back and forth between him and Keilar as the latter pointed out that Breitbart identified the FBI’s agents, and Trump’s social media network chose to promote that to Truth Social users.

Watch above, via CNN.

