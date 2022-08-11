FBI Director Blasts Threats Following Raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: ‘Violence Against Law Enforcement is Not the Answer’

FBI Director Christopher Wray blasted the threats that have occurred as a result of his agency’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

At the FBI’s field office in Omaha, NE, Wray declined to answer questions about the raid. Nonetheless, he denounced the threats against law enforcement.

“As to the issue of threats, I will say that I’m always concerned about violence and threats of violence against law enforcement,” he said.

“Any threats made against law enforcement, including men and women of the FBI, as with any law enforcement agency, are deplorable and dangerous,” he added.

A reporter asked Wray, “How concerned are you that after the raid, that that could embolden maybe incentivize some of the same bad actors from Jan. 6 to doing something similar?”

Wray did not answer the question directly.

“Again, violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter what anybody’s upset about or who they’re upset with,” he said.

Little is known about the circumstances of the raid. According to the New York Times, the search concerned classified documents that Trump took from the White House after he left office. According to Newsweek, the raid was not related to the Department of Justice’s probe of Trump’s conduct surrounding Jan. 6.

