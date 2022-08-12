Breitbart Publishes Names of FBI Agents Involved in Mar-a-Lago Raid That DOJ Sought to Keep Hidden

A handful of media outlets reported on Friday the contents of the search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, but Breitbart also published information about the FBI agents involved that the Department of Justice had sought to protect.

On Monday, FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, reportedly to search for government documents Trump improperly took with him upon leaving office. Some of the documents are reportedly classified.

Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, Politico, and Breitbart all reported on the contents of the warrant, which indicate the DOJ is investigating the former president for a possible violation of the Espionage Act, as well as obstruction of justice.

Breitbart, the far-right publication once helmed by former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, published the names of FBI employees involved in Monday’s search. Breitbart reported the FBI gave two receipts listing the seized items to Trump’s attorney.

“The longer receipt was signed by FBI Special Agent [REDACTED] and the shorter receipt was signed by the name: [REDACTED] and includes [REDACTED],” Breitbart’s article stated, while not redacting the names as Mediaite has done here. “It is unclear who that person is, and the handwriting is not the clearest.”

Monday’s search of Trump’s residence set off a firestorm in right-wing circles, as conservative commentators have slammed the FBI and more broadly the DOJ for allegedly carrying out a political attack on Trump. This has correlated with increased threats against department officials such as Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

On Thursday, an Ohio man attacked the FBI field office in Cincinnati armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a nail gun. Police killed the gunman after exchanging fire with him.

