BREAKING: Gunman Exchanges Fire With Police After Trying to ‘Breach’ at FBI Headquarters in Cincinnati (DEVELOPING)

The FBI’s office in Cincinnati, Ohio was put on lockdown Thursday amid a standoff with an armed man who reportedly made threats, and shots were fired outside the building before the suspect fled police.

A lockdown was reportedly put into effect around Clinton County as law enforcement shut down I-71 and State Route 73 in response to the situation. Fox News’ Garrett Tenney relayed reporting from Jacqui Heinrich, who heard from law enforcement sources that the suspect “attacked the FBI office, possibly firing a nail gun and brandishing an AR-style rifle before fleeing the scene.”

Ohio state troopers and the FBI are pursuing a man who tried to break into an FBI office in the state. @OSHP the suspect, who was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria, to Clinton County where shots have been fired, according to officials, and where there is an ongoing standoff — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) August 11, 2022

The FBI’s Cincinnati office issued a statement confirming that an armed subject tried to “breach” the headquarters around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

“At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati,” the agency said. “After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71.”

Reports indicate that the suspect got out of his car after being chased by police, and has exchanged fire with law enforcement in a field off of the highway. The FBI released a statement confirming the attempted breach by an armed suspect, and now, “the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, Ohio, trying to resolve this critical incident.

From a law enforcement source: Incident at Cincinnati FBI. Assailant fled and now 60 miles NW at i-71 and State Highway 73. Multiple shots fired in standoff. LE teams getting into positions for an interaction. Roads being closed. No word on injuries/rationale. JTTF on scene. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 11, 2022

Potential threat at the FBI Cincinnati headquarters. FBI says the suspect was armed but the kind of weapon isn’t confirmed. Suspect took off north on I-75. A scene has developed in Clinton County. @WLWT pic.twitter.com/tWD6pA8CF5 — Michael Carnevale (@VideomikeWLWT) August 11, 2022

REMINDER:

I-71 in shut down in both directions right now.

If you know anyone traveling between Cincy and Columbus right now, they will be rerouted.https://t.co/bHBlGkzT64 — Kelly Rippin WLWT (@KellyRippin) August 11, 2022

CONFIRMED:

The situation in Clinton Co is tied an earlier threat at the FBI building in Cincinnati. FBI building is no longer a threat. Suspect armed with a gun was at the building. There was a pursuit that has now lead to the Clinton Co situation which is still unfolding. — Kelly Rippin WLWT (@KellyRippin) August 11, 2022

Homeland security federal protective service police have arrived at the FBI ctr in Kenwood after a person with a weapon was here creating what agents described as a potential threat. @WLWT pic.twitter.com/7SFNmWZybw — Brian Hamrick (@bhamrick_wlwt) August 11, 2022

Attack on the FBI building in Cincinnati:

Interstate I71 North is shut down after suspect drove toward Waynesville Ohio. Unconfirmed reports say his now firing at police from a corn field.https://t.co/BDibMb2If5 pic.twitter.com/gLmgpmlVuT — NBC 15 News (@mynbc15) August 11, 2022

On gunman in OH FBI field office, @KenDilanianNBC: “A man entered..and fired a nail gun at law enforcement…The man then held up an AR15 style rifle before fleeing in a vehicle…A pursuit then occurred…Then the suspect got out of the car and there was a standoff.” #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 11, 2022

Police officials provided an update on the shooting, stating that the suspect fired shots during the police pursuit, and “there is still an active standoff situation occurring at this time.” They also announced that the area around the confrontation remains under lockdown.

No motive has been established for the attack yet, though the incident comes amid an uptick of threats to federal law enforcement after the FBI executed a search warrant and investigated former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. FBI Director Chris Wray declined to comment on the raid Thursday, though he condemned the violent rhetoric directed at the bureau.

This story is breaking and will be updated…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com