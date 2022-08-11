BREAKING: Gunman Exchanges Fire With Police After Trying to ‘Breach’ at FBI Headquarters in Cincinnati (DEVELOPING)

By Ken Meyer Aug 11th, 2022, 11:29 am
 

The FBI’s office in Cincinnati, Ohio was put on lockdown Thursday amid a standoff with an armed man who reportedly made threats, and shots were fired outside the building before the suspect fled police.

A lockdown was reportedly put into effect around Clinton County as law enforcement shut down I-71 and State Route 73 in response to the situation. Fox News’ Garrett Tenney relayed reporting from Jacqui Heinrich, who heard from law enforcement sources that the suspect “attacked the FBI office, possibly firing a nail gun and brandishing an AR-style rifle before fleeing the scene.”

The FBI’s Cincinnati office issued a statement confirming that an armed subject tried to “breach” the headquarters around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

“At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati,” the agency said. “After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71.”

Reports indicate that the suspect got out of his car after being chased by police, and has exchanged fire with law enforcement in a field off of the highway. The FBI released a statement confirming the attempted breach by an armed suspect, and now, “the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, Ohio, trying to resolve this critical incident.

Police officials provided an update on the shooting, stating that the suspect fired shots during the police pursuit, and “there is still an active standoff situation occurring at this time.” They also announced that the area around the confrontation remains under lockdown.

No motive has been established for the attack yet, though the incident comes amid an uptick of threats to federal law enforcement after the FBI executed a search warrant and investigated former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. FBI Director Chris Wray declined to comment on the raid Thursday, though he condemned the violent rhetoric directed at the bureau.

This story is breaking and will be updated…

