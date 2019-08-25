CNN’s Brianna Keilar raked White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow across the coals on Sunday when she pressed him on numerous fronts regarding President Donald Trump, the economy, and the G7 summit in France.

Kudlow started things off by doubling down on the White House’s walk back of how Trump said he had “second thoughts” about the escalating trade war with China.

“He didn’t exactly hear the question,” Kudlow said. “Actually what he was intending to say is he always has second thoughts and he actually had second thoughts about possibly a higher tariff response to China.”

After Keilar clarified where Trump stood on on the trade war, she remarked that “it does seem as if he’s softening” if Trump isn’t going to raise tariffs more or force American businesses to leave China. This led to a tense back and forth between Keilar and Kudlow over Trump’s recent tweets where Trump claimed to have the authority to order U.S. companies to do business outside China.

“He didn’t say ‘you oughta,’ he said ‘he ordered,'” Keilar noted. Kudlow conceded that Trump gave orders in his tweets, but when he tried to spin it and say Trump was offering his thoughts to American companies, Keilar stuck to it and said “I’m just thinking about what he actually tweeted, the words he tweeted.”

When the conversation came back to tariffs, Kudlow bristled as Keilar showed clips of world leaders voicing their disagreements with the trade war at the G7. He accused Keilar of taking critical quotes out of context, so she asked “We just rolled video, what is out of context with that quote?”

“This is what they said, even if they have expressed some solidarity or empathy with what the president is facing,” Keilar said. “But you cannot deny that they do not like how it’s being operated.”

“You’re taking it out of context,” Kudlow accused Keilar repeatedly. “I’m not taking it out of context” she responded, pointing out that her quotes came from the same meeting he attended.

