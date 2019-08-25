The White House is calling for a significant rewrite of the media’s reporting on President Donald Trump’s remarks at the G7 Summit in France.

On Sunday, Trump seemed to show a degree of regret for how his escalating trade war with China has sent the international economy into rocky terrain. When asked if he had any second thoughts, Trump answered “Yeah, sure. Why not? Might as well, might as well.” When reporters tried to clarify if his second thoughts pertain to China, Trump answered “I have second thoughts about everything.”

As it were, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement to reporters, saying Trump’s remarks were “greatly misinterpreted” and that the president answered in the affirmative because “he regrets not raising the tariffs higher.”

Grisham offers clarification on Trump “second thoughts” comment about tariffs on China: “President Trump responded in the affirmative – because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher.” pic.twitter.com/j15Nr8oLyo — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 25, 2019

