CNN’s Pamela Brown Throws Down With House Republican Equating Trump and Biden Document Cases: You Know the Difference, ‘If You’re Being Intellectually Honest’

CNN’s Pamela Brown and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) clashed during a conversation on the obstruction of justice element behind the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

In the past, Brown and Turner have fought it out over his claims that the Justice Department was politically motivated when they searched former President Donald Trump’s residence for the classified documents he improperly kept there and refused to give back to the National Archives. On Saturday, the two faced off again after the DOJ’s discovery of more old classified documents at President Joe Biden’s house.

In the interview, Turner maintained his position that the Mar-a-Lago raid was an “abuse of power,” and he argued that the DOJ has treated Biden softly ever since the inquiry began into his classified documents. While Brown acknowledged Biden’s hypocrisy on the handling of these documents, she told Turner, “you know, if you’re being intellectually honest with yourself, the key difference here [is] that Trump and his team defied a subpoena.”

“They said they had turned over everything,” Brown said. “And yet, evidence developed through the course of the investigation that classified documents were being moved, which started this obstruction of justice investigation…”

Turner interjected at that moment to say “it wasn’t an obstruction of justice investigation.”

“Absolutely that was part of it,” Brown retorted. “Absolutely it was.”

Turner continued to make his point that “the attorney general had several steps he could go through before he’s playing around in Melania’s closet…” The was countered by Brown pointing out that the DOJ gave Trump “tremendous deference” before they executed their search warrant at Mar-a-Lago to obtain the hundreds of documents he wouldn’t give up.

For months, reports have indicated that DOJ prosecutors believe they have enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction based on his handling of the Mar-a-Lago documents. It remains to be seen whether Trump will be charged on this, or if the same charge could be levelled at Biden for his documents case.

Watch above via CNN.

