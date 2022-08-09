GOP Congressman Spars With CNN’s Pamela Brown Over Trump Raid: ‘Thanks for Trying to Put Words in My Mouth’

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) sparred with CNN’s Pamela Brown Tuesday during an exchange in which he accused her of trying to put words in his mouth.

The pair was arguing over Turner’s demand someone at the Justice Department answer questions about why former President Donald Trump’s home was raided by the FBI Monday.

On CNN’s The Lead, Turner argued the search of Trump’s home signaled he is being targeted by an FBI he said was politicized under the administration of former President Barack Obama.

The congressman argued Democrats have created two justice systems, one for them and one for everyone else.

“Hillary Clinton was given a pass and other people who were in the military were not,” he said.

Brown hit back saying she could think of 25 examples where Trump attempted to “use the DOJ to go after political rivals.”

“But again, this was a search warrant that was executed after a federal judge signed off, finding probable cause,” Brown said, before she asked Turner, “So is your issue with how the criminal justice system works?”

Turner argued Trump’s situation is unique, given there is a real chance he might face President Joe Biden in a 2024 general election.

“This is an absolute political rival of the sitting president,” Turner said.

After some back and forth, Brown responded:

I’m trying to give you the time to convey what you want to convey, but I want to be clear here. What you were trying to say here is you believe that the Justice Department under President Biden is trying to go after his political rival Donald Trump because of 2024?

Turner fired back, “No, Pamela, I didn’t say that, thanks for trying to put words in my mouth.”

The Ohio Republican concluded the country needs answers regarding why Trump’s home was raided.

Watch above, via CNN.

