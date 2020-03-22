CNN’s Reliable Sources panel heaped praise on Andrew Cuomo on Sunday, calling the New York governor a model of political leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Stelter devoted most of his show to Cuomo’s latest press conference, during which, the governor called for increased federal aid on the distribution of medical supplies and price gouging prevention. Stelter remarked that “Cuomo is clearly trying to ratchet up the pressure on President Trump,” plus he referred to a source who says the White House has been keeping a close eye on the governor’s daily pressers.

“This has been a remarkable show of leadership by Governor Cuomo in recent days,” Stelter said. “He’s providing hope, but not false hope.”

When Stelter turned to Carl Bernstein and Dan Rather for their thoughts on Cuomo’s statements, Bernstein agreed it was “real leadership of the kind the President of the United States should have provided to the American people throughout this crisis and has not.”

“We have a president of the United States who has shown authoritarian tendencies throughout his presidency. He now has the opportunity to use the vast authority of the presidency to do what needs to be done to make it possible for this health crisis to do what it can in this country to the maximum. And what the governor is saying is, Mr. President, I’m working with you. It’s time for you to use all of the power at your command to lead the American people and help the American health care system in our state and city.”

Rather, likewise, thought it was a “strong performance” from Cuomo, and he gave the governor credit for compelling Trump to do something to stop price-gouging.

Watch above, via CNN.

