White House trade advisor Peter Navarro appeared at CNN’s Citizen conference today, and in talking about trade negotiations with China, Jim Sciutto asked if politics have entered those negotiations.

Specifically, he asked Navarro if investigations into the Bidens have come up.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro refuses to say if political investigations have come up during China trade talks. #CitizenCNN https://t.co/zYDiJPoP5S pic.twitter.com/gR2BpcKF3y — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 24, 2019

Navarro said, “You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors in the administration.”

Sciutto countered, “The American people have a right to know if politics have entered trade negotiations.”

Navarro dismissed how so much reporting goes on in Washington based on anonymous sources. Sciutto said, “I’m asking you a direct question. Did you bring up investigating the Bidens as part of a negotiation?”

Navarro again declined to directly answer.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]