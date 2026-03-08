‘Raining Oil in Tehran’: CNN Captures Black Rain Falling From Iran’s Sky After Israeli Strike on Oil Facilities

CNN senior international correspondent Frederik Pleitgen reported “oil-filled rain” is falling from the sky in Iran and leaving the ground a blackened and wet mess on Sunday, following an Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities.

“This is what Tehran is waking up to this morning, the sky above the city is covered in very thick black clouds,” Pleitgen reported.

He continued, “It’s also raining, but you can see that the rain water is actually black. [It’s] saturated it appears with oil.”

The CNN camera captured grey clouds hovering all around Pleitgen in the background, before panning down to show him swiping his foot through slushy black rain atop a building roof. Pleitgen also showed the water running down the sides of the building was black.

“Raining oil in Tehran,” CNN anchor Jim Sciutto said when the broadcast cut back to the studio.

Sciutto then noted “CNN can only operate in Iran with the country’s government approval.” Pleitgen has been reporting from Iran for the past few days amid continued U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country.

The black rain he highlighted appears to be connected to Israeli missiles striking key oil facilities inside Iran on Saturday. The New York Times reported:

Iran’s Ministry of Oil said in a statement that multiple oil storage depots in the provinces of Tehran and Alborz had been targeted. The Israeli military confirmed in a statement that it had attacked several fuel storage and energy complexes in Tehran, saying the facilities were being used by Iran’s armed forces. Israel’s military called it a “significant strike” aimed at dismantling the military infrastructure of the government.

Several videos on X on Saturday showed parts of Iran engulfed by huge blazes, including the clip below shared by Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst.

Video circulating from Tehran tonight. pic.twitter.com/7DfIrYol7X — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 8, 2026

Those clips came a week after the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders from the country’s theocratic regime.

President Donald Trump said on Friday there will be no peace deal with Iran until there is an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” and the country selects a “GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s).”

“Their army is gone, their navy is gone, their communications are gone, their leaders are gone — two sets of leaders are gone, they’re down to their third set,” Trump said. “Their air force is wiped out entirely… other than that, they’re doing very well.”

