House Republican Rips Trump’s ‘Reprehensible’ Comments on Russia, Calls For Congress to Lead on Ukraine Talks

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) tore into President Donald Trump this week over the administration’s ongoing efforts to broker an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which many have viewed as favoring an outcome preferred by Russia.

Bacon, a retired Air Force general, spoke to CNN’s Jim Sciutto, who asked the prominent Trump critics, “Are you confident that the president ultimately lands on Ukraine’s side here? Because I noted over the weekend that the President was back to using some of the language he used in that notorious Oval Office meeting with Zelensky back in February, saying that Ukraine’s showing no gratitude for U.S. help, again talking about Ukraine having no cards in this. I just wonder where you think the president’s going to land?”

“So the president’s comments on Ukraine have been reprehensible,” Bacon replied, adding:

I know for a fact that Zelensky has said many times that he’s been grateful. The people of Ukraine are grateful for our help. But he tends to blame Ukraine for Russia’s invasion. I don’t get it. And so I do not have confidence. The president has periodically said the right things, but more often that seems to waver back into the Russian camp, the invader camp. That’s why I think the House and the Senate need to take the lead here.

Bacon also took to social media over the weekend and into this week to blast the administration and again call for Congress to take over negotiations.

Bacon replied to a tweet from Vice President JD Vance on Monday, writing, “Many of us are Reagan fans. We hate appeasing Putin’s Russia & throwing Ukraine, who wants freedom and independence, under Putin’s bus. The Thursday 28-point surrender plan was disgusting. We don’t want to see Trump and Neville Chamberlain always mentioned in the same breath.”

“Congress must be proactive on Ukraine. The 28-point plan the Administration proposed last Thursday would have been disastrous to our nation’s honor and undermined European and our national security. We cannot sit on the sidelines any longer,” he added on Tuesday.

Congress must be proactive on Ukraine. The 28-point plan the Administration proposed last Thursday would have been disastrous to our nation’s honor and undermined European and our national security. We cannot sit on the sidelines any longer.https://t.co/r90Tppx9BE — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) November 25, 2025

__