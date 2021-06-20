CNN’s Stelter Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s FBI-January 6th Conspiracies: Did Anyone at Fox News Vet This?

CNN’s Brian Stelter asked on Sunday if Fox News’ straight news division is doing anything to scrutinize Tucker Carlson or his claims about the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.

On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, Stelter used much of his show to slam Carlson’s amplification of a (discredited) conspiracy theory suggesting FBI operatives organized the insurrection where Donald Trump’s supporters violently tried to overturn the former president’s election loss to Joe Biden. Stelter also broke down how Carlson’s “completely bogus” claims have disseminated among right-wing politicians and conservative media.

Stelter said that this prompted him to question Fox News on which journalistic standards have been applied to Carlson’s claims.

Did anyone vet Carlson’s reporting? Did the Fox newsroom go through his reporting? Did they examine it ahead of time? Why haven’t they followed up on it since?

Stelter went on by saying Carlson’s story would be “explosive” if it were actually true, so he wondered, “Where is the Fox newsroom? Why isn’t Special Report with Bret Baier covering this every day? Why isn’t Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace covering this incredible claim right now?”

The answer, according to Stelter, is “because Carlson is out there on his own” at the network pushing this.

CNN has slammed Carlson in multiple segments this past week, including Jim Acosta calling him the “Bullshit Factory Employee of the Month” on Saturday.

Carlson responded to some of CNN’s segments on Friday night and called the network an “arm of the woke national security state.”

