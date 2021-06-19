Jim Acosta Awards Tucker Carlson ‘Bullsh*t Factory Employee of the Month’: ‘Congrats, Tucker…No One Bullsh*ts Like You When It Comes to the Insurrection’

CNN’s Jim Acosta has been mockingly referring to Fox News as the “bullshit factory” as a criticism of their coverage of the aftermath of the 2020 election, including the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and on Saturday, he awarded the channel’s top-rated Tucker Carlson the “bullshit factory employee of the month.”

“Well, the crackpot caucus is at it again,” said Acosta. “Yes, the intellectual heavyweights of the House, like Louie Gohmert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, have cooked up a new conspiracy theory about January 6th as you just heard. They’re now suggesting it was a so-called false flag operation carried out by the FBI.”

Acosta then turned his attention to Carlson, who he described as an “insurrection truther” who was “pointing the finger at the FBI with no evidence.”

After playing a recent clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight, Acosta launched into his awards presentation.

“Now, you may recall, I recently described Fox News as the ‘Bullshit Factory’ in honor of its steady stream of bogus segments aimed at ginning up your outrage. But Tucker has really outdone himself this week. So I’ve decided to award Tucker with distinction of Bullshit Factory Employee of the Month.”

“Congrats, Tucker,” he said cheerfully. “You did it!”

“Nobody bullshits like you when it comes to the insurrection. Nobody does it as good as you. Well, at least in the English language,” Acosta added, cutting to a clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent remarks about Jan. 6.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

