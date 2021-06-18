Tucker Carlson Calls CNN an ‘Arm of the Woke National Security State’ After Network Slams Him as 1/6 ‘BS Ringmaster’

Tucker Carlson has been criticized and called out as a “BS ringmaster” for speculating on-air that “FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol.” Carlson responded Friday to being slammed by CNN by calling that network an “arm of the woke national security state.”

Carlson started talking up this idea after a Revolver News piece earlier this week. As Law&Crime’s Aaron Keller wrote this week, the claim that “government agents are unindicted co-conspirators makes very little logical sense as a matter of law.” You can read more here.

Carlson continued Friday and told viewers, “We have an absolute right to know what happened that day [January 6] and the FBI’s role in it.”

He said CNN is criticizing him because they’re “apologists for corrupt federal law enforcement.”

Don Lemon slammed Carlson for pushing another “baseless theory.” Chris Cuomo said it’s another “conspiracy theory” from “hate TV.” John Berman called it an attempt to rewrite the events of that day.

Brianna Keilar in particular called Carlson a “BS ringmaster… breathing air into this false flag conspiracy theory that originated from a right-wing website.”

Carlson laughed as he showed a few of those, and even said, “CNN now functions as an arm of the woke national security state.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com