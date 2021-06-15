comScore Tucker Carlson Is Now Actually Speculating ‘FBI Operatives Were Organizing the Attack on the Capitol’
By Josh FeldmanJun 15th, 2021, 10:35 pm
 

Tucker Carlson is now actually speculating that “FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol.”

Carlson said Tuesday night there are still “basic factual matters” we still don’t know about January 6th, and asked, “Why is the Biden administration preventing us from knowing?”

He cited a Revolver News piece that questioned how many of the unindicted co-conspirators in charging documents for people involved in the rioters are actually informants or undercover operatives.

“Some of the key people who participated on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls those people unindicted co-conspirators. What does that mean? Well, it means that in potentially every single case, they were FBI operatives. Really. In the Capitol on January 6th,” Carlson said.

