Tucker Carlson Is Now Actually Speculating ‘FBI Operatives Were Organizing the Attack on the Capitol’

Tucker Carlson is now actually speculating that “FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol.”

Carlson said Tuesday night there are still “basic factual matters” we still don’t know about January 6th, and asked, “Why is the Biden administration preventing us from knowing?”

He cited a Revolver News piece that questioned how many of the unindicted co-conspirators in charging documents for people involved in the rioters are actually informants or undercover operatives.

“Some of the key people who participated on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls those people unindicted co-conspirators. What does that mean? Well, it means that in potentially every single case, they were FBI operatives. Really. In the Capitol on January 6th,” Carlson said.

The Fox host was called out on Twitter for his commentary:

I couldn’t get more than 35 seconds into this but I’ll start by saying the very first thing out of his mouth is wrong. “Unindicted co-conspirators” does not equate to “FBI operatives.” (Nobody who knows law enforcement would even use that strange phrasing). — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) June 16, 2021

Same claim that Molly Hemingway floated this morning. There is no evidence that the FBI organized the attack on the Capitol. Any more than there was evidence for their claim that antifa did it. Trumpian losers can't even take responsibility for their own actions. https://t.co/nrYbsRlMu2 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 16, 2021

It would be really funny to see some of these folks sue @TuckerCarlson for defamation for accusing them of being FBI moles. https://t.co/mGqk142lLk — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 16, 2021

