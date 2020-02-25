CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin ripped President Donald Trump Tuesday night for his latest tweet going after not just the judge in the Roger Stone case, but the jury forewoman.

There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case. Look at her background. She never revealed her hatred of “Trump” and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

Stone has been demanding a new trial over political bias from the jury forewoman.

On CNN, Norm Eisen, who served as counsel for the Democrats during the House impeachment proceedings, said it’s another sign of Trump’s disregard for the rule of law for him to engaging in “this kind of behavior of attacking a juror before the hearing is completed.”

“It’s part of this pattern that we have seen of the president attacking the pillars of American rule of law and American democracy. It’s outrageous and the judge is right to speak out against it,” he added.

Toobin wasn’t as bothered by Trump going after the judge in the case, “But what’s outrageous about this is tweeting about a juror. Jurors are not public figures. They have no forum to be able to defend themselves. That to me is really beyond the pale.”

