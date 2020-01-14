CNN’s Van Jones tonight said he was dispirited by the Democratic debate and that nothing he saw from any of the candidates looked like any of them could beat President Donald Trump.

Jones offered words of praise of Elizabeth Warren, saying “she made the case that women have been winning in the Trump era.”

However, his overall assessment of debate was not as positive:

“As a progressive, to see those two [Warren and Sanders] have that level of vitriol was very dispiriting. And I want to say that tonight for me was dispiriting. Democrats got to do better than what we saw tonight. There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out, and I want to see a Democrat in the White House as soon as possible.

You can watch above, via CNN.

