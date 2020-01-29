Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, two Republican senators open to calling witnesses at the impeachment trial, posed a question today to President Donald Trump’s defense team about the timeline of his interest in Ukraine.

As Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts read, “Witnesses testified before the House that President Trump consistently expressed the view that Ukraine was a corrupt country. Before Vice President Biden formally entered the 2020 presidential race in April 2019, did President Trump ever mention Joe or Hunter Biden in connection with corruption in Ukraine to former Ukrainian president Poroshenko or other Ukrainian officials, President Trump’s cabinet members or top aides or others? And if so, what did the president say to whom and when?”

Patrick Philbin, deputy counsel to the president, said, “I think it’s important at the outset to frame the answer by bearing in mind that I am limited to what is in the record, and what is in the record is determined by what the House of Representatives sought.”

“So I can’t point to something in the record that shows President Trump at an earlier time mentioning specifically something related to Joe or Hunter Biden. It is in the record that he spoke to President Poroshenko twice about corruption in the Ukraine. Both in June of 2017 and again in September of 2017,” he continued as he defended the president bringing up Biden in the first place.

