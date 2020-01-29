Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) got Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to read out a quote from President Donald Trump’s “Access Hollywood tape,” in which the president infamously declared that as a celebrity he can do anything to women.

“The question from Senator Harris is for the House managers,” said Roberts — who in this phase of the impeachment trial is reading out questions from senators — before reading: “President Nixon said, ‘When the president does it, that means it is not illegal.’ Before he was elected, President Trump said, ‘When you’re a star they let you do it, you can do anything.'”

“After he was elected, President Trump said that article two of the Constitution gives him ‘the right to do whatever he wants as president.’ These statements suggest that each of them believed that the president is above the law. A belief reflected in the improper actions that both presidents took to affect their reelection campaigns,” he continued, reading Harris’ question. “If the Senate fails to hold the president accountable for misconduct, how would that undermine the integrity of our system of justice?”

House impeachment lead manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded, “Mr. Chief Justice, senators, I think this is exactly the fear. I think if you look at the pattern in this president’s conduct and his words, what you see is a president who identifies the state as being himself.”

“When the president talks about people that report his wrongdoing, for example, when he describes a whistleblower as a traitor or a spy, the only way you can conceive of someone who reports wrongdoing as committing a crime against the country is if you believe that you are synonymous with the country,” Schiff continued.

During the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday, Roberts was also made to read one of Trump’s tweets after it was included in a question from Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).

Roberts oversaw the question and answers phase of the impeachment trial, where senators submitted questions for the Democratic House managers and President Trump’s lawyers, which Roberts then read out.

