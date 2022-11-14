Comedian Makes Holocaust Joke on Newsmax: ‘Can’t Conflate the Holocaust with Slavery’

Aaron Berg made a Holocaust joke on Newsmax in defense of fellow comedian Dave Chappelle.

Appearing on Newsmax’s National Report on Monday, Berg said that Chappelle can’t be lumped in with rapper Kanye West or NBA superstar Kyrie Irving.

“Chappelle also has the defense of satire on it,” he said, noting that he’s met Chappelle a couple times and hasn’t heard anti-Semitism from him.

Berg noted Chappelle said during his monologue on Saturday Night Live, “Early in my career, I learned there are two words you should never say together: Those words are…’the’ and ‘Jews.’ Never heard someone do good after they said that.” Berg also referenced Chappelle saying, “I know the Jewish people have been through some terrible things all over the world. But you can’t blame that on Black Americans.”

“Which is true,” said Berg.

Berg went on to make a joke about not conflating the Holocaust with slavery.

“There’s this movement where you can’t conflate the Holocaust with slavery because if you wanted to make a joke about it you would say: you know the Holocaust, 6 million Jews died and slavery was just a whole bunch of people getting cheap labor,” he said.

The Anti-Defamation League has condemned Saturday Night Live over Chappelle’s opening monologue on the NBC show.

Watch above via Newsmax.

