‘Complete Crap!’ Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin Excoriates Ron Johnson for Pushing Ivermectin Conspiracy Theory in Fiery MSNBC Rant

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin went all out as she tore into Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) for his latest comments on ivermectin.

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart hosted Rubin on Sunday for a panel discussion on Johnson’s latest interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. During his hit, Johnson said people should “pray” for ongoing legislative gridlock in Washington, and pushed a conspiracy theory that the government refuses to promote ivermectin as a covid therapeutic because “there’s no money in it.”

Ivermectin — a drug used to treat parasitic infections — has never been considered a viable Covid treatment by public health officials. Johnson, meanwhile, continues to cast doubt over proven vaccines. Capehart and his guests were dumbfounded as they reacted to Johnson’s comments. Rubin took the lead in ripping the Wisconsin senator.

He’s talking about nothing and this is complete crap coming from him. He never used to be this insane. He was a businessman and for years he operated like a kind of fiscal conservative, sort of normal Republican. But no more. He has jumped upon the Trump train, and let me be perfectly clear, tomorrow from a Republican president, he is killing people. People listen to them. They are dissuaded from taking a life-saving vaccine. He is contributing to death. He is not pro-life. He’s helping to kill people, and he should be ashamed.

Capehart turned to Punchbowl News founder John Bresnahan as he acknowledged Rubin’s point that Johnson “Was not always like this.” Bresnahan remarked that Johnson has “been doing this for months,” and “he’s made some really, really poorly thought out comments” in that time.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com