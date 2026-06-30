NPR Mistakenly Reports Justice Alito Is Retiring from Supreme Court: ‘Published in Error’

Tuesday morning, NPR reported that Justice Samuel Alito was retiring from the Supreme Court in an article that was soon taken down and replaced with an editor’s note saying it had been “published in error.”

The original article, archived online at the Wayback Machine here, was written by Nina Totenberg and headlined “Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, retires.” Totenberg, 82, is a veteran legal affairs correspondent who has been at NPR since 1975.

The archived version of the NPR homepage shows that the article held a top featured spot for the brief period it was live.

“Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the Supreme Court’s opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, is retiring, the court announced Tuesday,” the article began, noting that the justice’s “name is indelibly linked with the court’s opinion overturning a half century’s worth of decisions declaring that women have a right to abortion.”

Shortly after the article was published, a moderator in the live chat at SCOTUSblog that had been discussing the morning’s opinions noted that the court’s public information officer “just emphasized that the court has not made any announcement to that effect.”

The rest of the article discussed Alito’s opinions in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and other major cases, as well as reactions from legal experts and friends of the justice. The final paragraph included a small typo, quoting a Yale Law professor as saying that Alito “will forever be remembered” as the justice who “took sown Roe v. Wade” instead of “took down,” lending credence to the theory the article was a prewrite mistakenly published prematurely. It is common for media outlets to prewrite obituaries and retirement announcements for major news figures like Supreme Court justices.

A spokesperson for the court issued a statement denying that Alito was retiring, calling NPR’s report “inaccurate,” as reported by Politico senior legal affairs reporter Josh Gerstein.

JUST IN: #SCOTUS spokesperson knocks down withdrawn NPR report that Alito has retired. "NPR's reporting regarding Justice Alito is inaccurate. And their reporting that there was any kind of court statement is inaccurate." — Patricia McCabe, Supreme Court spokesperson — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) June 30, 2026

The article has been replaced with the following text:

Editor’s note: NPR retracts story Editors Note: This story has been taken down. It was published in error.

June 30, 2026

Later Tuesday morning, the byline was changed to “NPR Staff” and the editor’s note was updated again, with slightly longer text:

Editors Note: Earlier today we erroneously published a story saying that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was retiring. He has not announced his retirement and we have retracted the story.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated with additional content.

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