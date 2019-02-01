Cory Booker Faces Grilling From Meghan McCain: When I Look at You, I Think ‘I Am Spartacus’

The View‘s Meghan McCain challenged Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Friday, referencing a viral video in which he said he was experiencing an “I am Spartacus moment,” and pointing out his reputation among critics as morally righteous and grandstanding.

“I believe in this particular moment that awe then this authenticity is the most valuable political currency anyone can have, and you have gotten some criticism for grandstanding during your performance, during televised hearings. It’s been interpreted that way. SNL actually parodies you for this reason,” said McCain — asking the Senator how he plans to convince people that he is “not a phony.”

Booker responded that the criticism will be inevitable regardless of one trying to be an authentic-looking character. McCain interjected by saying that SNL parodies tend to become a reality, emphasizing their parody of her father’s former 2008 presidential running mate Sarah Palin: “there’s a power in that as well.” The View host also noted the criticisms about Booker weren’t simply coming from people who disagreed with him politically.

“When I think of you now, I think of ‘I am Spartacus,’ and I don’t think that’s the best reflection of you,” she said.

Booker replied that it doesn’t matter if he looks authentic, because the policy changes he made were authentic.

“It’s about what you do, let my work speak for me,” he said, later adding, “I hope you’ll go back and watch the [Brett] Kavanaugh hearings. That was one of my prouder moments, sticking up for people.”

The senator said that he felt an “‘I am Spartacus’ moment” after he was told to leave one of the Kavanaugh hearings for disruption and his colleague, Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), stood up and said he’d have to also leave if Booker left.

“I’m not in this race to tear people down,'” he said. “I’m in this race to build our nation up.”

