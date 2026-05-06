‘He’s Not Cool!’ Sunny Hostin Rages Over Marco Rubio’s 90s Hip-Hop Reference at Laugh-Filled Presser

The View’s Sunny Hostin was not impressed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Cypress Hill shoutout at a Tuesday afternoon press conference about the Iran war.

On Wednesday’s edition of The View, Hostin stepped in to push back on Rubio being praised as a “formidable candidate” following a press conference where Rubio had members of the press laughing multiple times and he even appeared to make a ’90s hip-hop reference when referring to Iran’s leaders.

“The time has come for Iran to make a sensible choice and it’s not easy for them to do that obviously because they have a fracture in their own leadership system, and apart from that, the top people in that government are, to say the least, are insane in the brain,” Rubio said, appearing to reference the 1993 Cypress Hill track “Insane in the Brain.”

During the press conference, Rubio revealed U.S. forces will be guiding stranded ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been targeting and charging tolls to ships amid a ceasefire. He told Iran not to “test the will” of President Donald Trump and promised “economic collapse” for the country if they continue down the path they are on.

Rubio has long been open about being a hip-hop fan, but Hostin declared he’s “not cool” with his ’90s references.

“While Marco Rubio did not convince me there’s a strategy on the war, I am reminded when he speaks what it sounds like to have somebody who has more than, like, a 100-word vocabulary, somebody not talking about Hannibal Lecter and weaving over here to, like, Lord knows what,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said about Rubio’s press conference on Wednesday.

“But he’s quoting Cypress Hill,” Sunny Hostin said.

“I’m here for it to be honest,” Griffin responded.

“Insane in the membrane? Come on. He’s not cool!” Hostin added.

Griffin argued Rubio is a far more “formidable” Republican candidate for 2028 than Vice President JD Vance.

“I think every time Rubio speaks JD Vance is king of in the fetal position because that is a much more formidable Republican candidate,” she said, co-host Sara Haines agreeing with her.

“I’m not interested in a candidate that’s quoting to me ’90s hip-hop,” Hostin shot back.

She continued:

In terms of this war of choice that the Trump administration planned in my opinion illegal and unconstitutional war, the issue is, what is the result of the war? And the result is nothing. We are out tens of billions of dollars. There is no regime change because they killed the ayatollah and guess who is in charge, his son. His son is in charge. And the sanctions were lifted and they’re saying things like the Strait is now open. Dude, it was open before you went in and Iran closed it, which was a completely predictable result!

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!