Craig Melvin LOSES it Laughing as Steph Ruhle Roasts His Interview with Couple Trapped in Snow

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and Craig Melvin seemed to be having fun on air as the former roasted the latter over his interview with a Virginia couple as they and countless others are stuck in their cars on I-95 in Virginia due to snowy conditions.

During a segment on Tuesday’s Craig Melvin Reports, Melvin interviewed Justin Beal, whom the MSNBC host said has “been 75 miles south of Washington on I-95 for 17 hours.”

“Justin, I can’t even imagine. First of all, what have you been doing in your car for 17 hours,” asked Melvin. “How you been passing the time?”

“Well, luckily for me, I’m not alone. My girlfriend’s with me,” said Beal. “So lucky we still have the Internet. So we’ve been streaming Netflix, eating food and just trying to pass the time by and making friends with the people that we’re stuck with here on I-95. It’s been an adventure, to say the very least.”

Following commercial break, Melvin conducted a segment with Ruhle about 4.5 million people quitting their jobs in November, according to the Labor Department.

Before jumping into her analysis, Ruhle had a message for Melvin.

“First, I need to tell you, Craig, I’m going to quit you. That last segment, that poor guy has been trapped in a car with his girlfriend for 19 hours, okay? He cannot go use the restroom.

“Both of their breath probably stinks and you’re all ‘how’s it going? This thing can go one way or another,’” said Ruhle in a mocking tone of voice.

“They probably want to run for the hills,” she said, resuming her normal tone of voice. “They’re trapped in a car and you’re on national TV getting up in his grill. I quit you.”

Melvin cracked up during Ruhle’s roast.

“I was trying to help the guy! I was trying to help him,” said Melvin as Ruhle was shaking her head and sighed. “I was trying to give him a little break.”

Ruhle was having none of it and caused Melvin to laugh.

“Trying to help a guy, the guy was praying for a restroom any minute now,” said Ruhle, before resuming her mocking tone of voice where she said, “And you’re like, ‘So you think you’re going to get engaged on this trip?’”

“You are done. I’m quitting you,” she said. “Let’s talk about all the people who are quitting.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com