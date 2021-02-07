A Super Bowl ad from Cure Auto Insurance, which played right before halftime Sunday night, is drawing criticism for belittling the seriousness of workplace harassment.

The ad takes place within an office where a lady is seated behind a desk – with two employees – one female and one male.

“Ms. Davis, Tommy just brought me into his office and whipped out his opinion,” the female employee stated.

“Tommy,” the lady behind the desk, purportedly a supervisor, replied.

“I didn’t just whip it out. She was into it. Plus, I have a pretty big opinion,” Tommy then added.

“Oh please, it’s not that big,” the female co-worker stated.

“She only gave me a second,” Tommy interjected.

“Tommy, not everyone in this office wants your opinion,” the supervisor stated.

“Okay, well, how about you last week at happy hour when you begged me for my opinion?” Tommy then asked.

“I had a pitcher of margaritas. I would’ve taken Doug’s opinion,” the supervisor concluded.

Twitter quickly called out the ad for being offensive:

Cure auto insurance …. WTF was that tacky mess — Karla Rodriguez (@ohkarli_) February 8, 2021

Wow. Okay. Cure Auto Insurance with the fail ad of the decade. What is happening???? — Nick Childs (@NickChilds) February 8, 2021

Cure auto insurance wins the worst Super Bowl advertisement of the evening. #SuperBowl — Jeremy Goldman (@jeremarketer) February 8, 2021

I just saw an ad for Cure Auto Insurance that should never have been approved — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 8, 2021

So that Cure auto insurance commercial just making a whole casual joke about workplace harassment is pretty awful — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) February 8, 2021

Mocking sexual harassment in the work place is not a good look. Just my opinion…not impressed Cure Auto Insurance — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) February 8, 2021

Who’s the one who should have vetoed the Cure Auto Insurance ad and didn’t? — David Berkowitz (@dberkowitz) February 8, 2021

An insurance commercial making fun of workplace harassment? Hell yeah, that’s the fucking stuff, baby. — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) February 8, 2021

wait, what the fuck was that auto insurance commercial — Peter Finocchiaro (@PLFino) February 8, 2021

So fucking offensive — (((Rachel Sklar))) ❄️ (@rachelsklar) February 8, 2021

Watch above, via CBS.

