Dan Abrams and Philip Bump Shoot Down Tucker Carlson’s Ray Epps Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory

Washington Post writer Philip Bump joined NewsNation host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams to rebuke Tucker Carlson for pushing the Ray Epps conspiracy theory of Jan. 6.

On his NewsNation show Wednesday night, Abrams called the Fox News host out as a “major purveyor” of the unsubstantiated claim that federal agents secretly incited the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Epps, a former Marine living in Arizona, has been a recurring focal point for these claims from Carlson, but there remains no evidence that Epps is a secret fed. Carlson’s theory is based on the fact that Epps was not arrested or charged for his participation in the riot.

The conspiracy theory was shot down this week by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who serves on the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

“Tucker’s just asking questions as he likes to do,” Abrams said, “so we’ll try to answer them with facts.”

After rolling footage of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questioning Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch, about Epps and the bureau’s supposed involvement with Jan. 6, Abrams noted that the “most important fact” of the Epps case is “there’s no evidence that Epps actually breached the Capitol or assaulted law enforcement.”

Even though Epps was seen on video attempting to inspire others to enter the Capitol, Abrams noted there was also footage of Epps “trying to de-escalate the situation” by urging the Capitol mob to desist from getting people hurt.

Abrams then noted that Epps has given sworn testimony that he is not an FBI informant, nor has he been employed by law enforcement. If Epps accepted any kind of immunity deal from the January 6 Committee, as Abrams pointed out, then the deal would be terminated if it turns out he committed perjury.

Bump then joined the segment and offered an outline of how Carlson has been the “nexus” for the idea that Jan. 6 was incited by law enforcement officials planted among Donald Trump’s supporters.

Bump described the videos that Epps conspiracy theorists have latched onto as supposed proof for their claims, but also stressed: “there’s nothing else to suggest that, and there never has been anything else to suggest that he is in federal agent beyond the fact that they were looking for someone who seemed like they could this description, and they settled upon Epps as that person.”

Watch above, via NewsNation

